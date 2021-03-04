play
Meet the social media star making the nation laugh!

Social media star Munya Chawawa has been bringing smiles to faces across the UK and beyond with his popular parodies of big news stories.

The comedian is known for taking songs and changing the lyrics to reflect important events going on in the world.

He recently teamed up with men's health charity Movember to help encourage boys and men to talk more openly about mental health.

De-Graft caught up with Munya to talk about how he comes up with his ideas, dealing with hateful comments online and how his friends help keep him grounded.

Meet the social media star making the nation laugh!
