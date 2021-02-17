Prince Philip, 99, in hospital 'as a precaution'

Getty Images Prince Philip has completed 22,219 solo events or public meetings since 1952

Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital after feeling unwell for a few days.

"The Duke's admission [to hospital] is a precautionary measure," explained officials from Buckingham Palace, adding he was admitted "on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell."

The BBC has been told by a royal source it is not related to coronavirus.

Last month, the Palace announced that Prince Philip and the Queen had received Covid-19 vaccinations from a household doctor at Windsor Castle.

The Queen has remained at the castle while her husband is in hospital. The royals have been living there since the start of the second national lockdown in November.

A palace source told the BBC that the Duke travelled to the hospital by car, and it was not an emergency admission.

He is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.