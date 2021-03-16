Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

Social media influencer Yewande Biala (pronounced Ye-wan-day Bi-al-lah), who rose to fame on a reality TV show, recently spoke out about people mispronouncing her name and why it's important that we all make an effort to pronounce names that are less familiar correctly.

Yewande, who is of Nigerian heritage, first experienced people getting her name wrong at primary school and it's something she's encountered as an adult too.

She spoke to three young people, 13-year-old Korede, 15-year-old Tajkirah and eight-year-old Chi Chuen Kingsley, who goes by his English name Kingsley, about their experiences with people mispronouncing their names, what their names mean in their cultures, and why they matter.