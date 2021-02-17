New emoji: Apple announce latest additions to their emoji choices

Emojipedia New emoji are here: A fiery love heart and a heart on the mend.

It's that time again, where we all give our dusty phones that much needed update. Good news with this one, we get new emoji - but is that a vaccine-friendly syringe emoji we spotted?

The new emoji have arrived as part of Apple's iOS14.5 update, and include a variety of new expressions and even more diversity. The update now allows users to customise races between couples in the couple emoji.

Emoji are regulated by the Unicode Consortium, which is an independent body that oversees the creation of emoji . They approve the designs for each company, including Apple, Google, Samsung and Twitter who then go on to create their own versions of approved emoji.

Here's what to look forward to.

Couples

Couples are now customisable, meaning you can change the race of each person in the couple - that meant an extra 217 emoji to choose from!

By making each person in the couple emoji customisable by skin colour, the emoji can be much more representative. The same feature was added back in 2019 to couples holding hands.

Emoji as an advert?

After launching some really very expensive headphones towards the end of last year, Apple has rejigged their headphone emoji to show off their new product.

The headphones emoji will now take on the design of Apple's AirPods Max.

New faces

Some new faces for you to express yourself with, the update introduces a woman with a beard, a person with a beard, a face exhaling, a face in clouds and a face with spiral eyes.

Our main question is... what does the spiral eyes emoji mean?

Vaccine Syringe?

You may notice how the blood-syringe has now changed and looks more vaccine-syringe like.

The change from a red blood-like substance to a clear, medicinal-like substance is thought to help discussions when talking about Covid-19 vaccines.

