Community Senior Letters: "A small act of kindness can make the world a better place"

The last year has been a difficult time for many, but lots of people have used it as an opportunity to find ways to help others.

17-year-old Nina founded the charity Community Senior Letters last April following the introduction of the first lockdown in the UK.

She decided to start the project after recognising that the elderly were likely to be feeling a lot lonelier because of restrictions on visits to care homes.

As part of the project, primary schools across the UK have been paired up with care homes, and pupils are given the opportunity to write personalised letters which are sent to care home residents to help lift their spirits.

So far, over 210 care homes and more than 240 schools have taken part in the Community Senior Letters project, including schools based abroad.

