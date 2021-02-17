Winter storm hits parts of US

Getty Images Residents of Forth Worth, Texas, have found themselves in a winter wonderland

A winter storm has brought freezing winds, ice and snow to parts of the US which rarely see such cold weather.

Storm Uri has swept across Texas as well as other southern US states.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said more than 150 million Americans were now under winter storm warnings and it reported on Tuesday that almost three quarters (73%) of the US is covered by snow.

What's happening and how are people being helped?

Texas is experiencing some of its coldest temperatures in 30 years, hitting -18C on Sunday.

A state of emergency has been declared there - US President Joe Biden has approved it, which means local emergency services will get more support to help those affected.

The National Weather Service said that unusual meteorological conditions had allowed an "Arctic outbreak", that was originally above the US-Canada border, and ultimately spilled over across the US.

EPA/Ralph Lauer Local residents are helping clear snow outside hotels which are housing residents who are unable to stay in their own homes

Homes in Texas are not normally insulated for cold weather, which has meant there has been a much higher demand for electricity as people try to heat them. This caused the power grid to fail.

People have also been experiencing rotating blackouts, but these are controlled and imposed in areas to save power for hospitals, police and fire stations so they are there to help people.

Some schools and food stores have had to close, and people are being advised to stay at home and avoid travel.

At least 20 people have died because of the storm.

Emergency services are helping people in areas which have been affected and people have been taken to temporary warming shelters.

Louisiana - a state close to Texas - has imposed curfews to help keep people off the icy roads.

The states of Oregon and Illinois are also experiencing very cold weather, and Chicago had to close in-person classes in schools on Tuesday.

Getty Images Some people have been heading to their nearest hills to do some sledging

In places where it is safe to do so, people have been trying to make the most of the snow by going sledging and building snowmen.

More cold weather is forecast with millions of Americans remaining under some form of winter storm warning.