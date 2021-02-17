Children's Commissioner wants young people to be a priority

Office of the Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield has been England's Children's Commissioner for six years

Children should be put "centre stage" in the Prime Minister's plans for the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic - according to the Children's Commissioner for England.

After six years in the role, Anne Longfield is due to give her final speech on Wednesday morning, and will use it to call for more education and well-being support in every community for young people.

She will also suggest 'a year of opportunity' with schools, sports halls, and swimming pools used at weekends, in the evenings, and holidays to help pupils "catch up with confidence" after the pandemic.

As the Children's Commissioner it is Ms. Longfield's job to protect and promote the rights of every child in England.

She will ask Boris Johnson to get "passionate" about making sure that we do not "define children by what's happened during this year" but instead that we define ourselves by what we offer them.

"It's impossible to overstate how damaging the last year has been for many children - particularly those who were already disadvantaged," she will add.

She also wants the government to rethink its priorities and the way children are cared for: "We must be honest about the scale of the challenge and face the tough questions about the gaps that we know exist.

"For example, how many children are in families that are struggling to support them; how many are starting school so far behind they'll never catch up; how many children with mental health needs or special education needs aren't getting the help they should be?"

She will say that children often fall through the gaps because "the people in charge of the systems they need simply don't see them and try to understand their world."

My parting plea to you is this: please don't forget about vulnerable children...these are your children now. You have a chance to put them centre stage. When you do build back better, make sure you do it around them. Anne Longfield , Children's Commissioner for England

The government said protecting vulnerable children has been at the heart of its pandemic response.

A spokesperson said: "That's why we have enabled the most vulnerable children to continue attending school in person, while providing laptops, devices and data packages to those learning at home and ensuring the most disadvantaged children are fed and warm."

They added: "Anne Longfield has been a tireless advocate for children, and we're grateful for her dedication and her challenge on areas where we can continue raising the bar for the most vulnerable."