Star Wars Obi-Wan series: Is Darth Maul coming back?

Lucasfilm Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan

The new Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin filming in the next few weeks.

So here's what we know so far.

Who is Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Lucasfilm Alec Guinness played Kenobi in the first trilogy followed by Ewan McGregor between 1999 and 2005

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a Jedi Master in the Star Wars universe who featured in the first six movies.

He trained Anakin Skywalker (who turned evil and became Darth Vader) and his son Luke Skywalker.

In Episodes one to three, Kenobi was played by Scottish actor, Ewan McGregor who returns for this series on Disney+.

But in the original trilogy of films, episodes four to six, he was played by another famous actor called Alec Guinness.

"It'll just be great to do it again," McGregor says.

"The idea of doing it again now is more exciting even than it was then. I always felt that there was a story between my [movies] and Alec Guinness's [Obi-Wan]."

What's the story?

Getty Images The story takes place on the planet of Tatooine

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set between Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope.

During this period of time, Darth Vader is hunting Jedi to destroy them. Meanwhile, Obi Wan is hiding out on the desert planet of Tatooine to protect Vader's son, Luke Skywalker. Who will probably be a young child in this series.

There's unlikely to be any cross over with Disney+'s other live action show The Mandalorian, as the Obi-Wan series is set roughly 15 to 20 years earlier. Although baby Yoda is somewhere in the Star Wars universe during this time period...

The series will run for six episodes with each lasting roughly one hour long.

The last time we saw Kenobi "the Jedi Order was falling apart," McGregor says.

"It's quite something to get over".

When does filming begin?

Industrial Light and Magic The Obi Wan series will use a digital wall, borrowing a technique used in production of the Mandalorian to create virtual worlds

Filming was set to begin in March, but the production has been pushed back by a few weeks.

In an interview with comedian Eddie Izzard, McGregor said: "We start making it in the late spring, and I think we're going to be shooting it here in LA."

In the original films Tatooine, which is the main location for the Obi-Wan series, was filmed in the African country, Tunisia, but now the famous desert planet will be recreated in a TV studio instead.

The series is said to visit several other worlds too.

The show will use the same technology as The Mandalorian, where backgrounds are projected onto ultra-high resolution screens behind the actors. It means that the cast and crew don't have to travel to several locations to film the series. Which is ideal during a pandemic.

Who's directing the show?

Disney / Lucasfilm Deborah Chow directed two episodes of The Mandalorian

Deborah Chow will be behind the camera, she directed two episodes (Chapter three and seven) of the first series of The Mandalorian.

"She's brilliant, and I'm really looking forward to working with her," McGregor said.

Will any other Star Wars characters be returning?

Lucasfilm We know that Darth Vader will face Obi Wan in the series, but is Darth Maul (far left) coming back too?

Star of Episode II and III, Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker - who by this point in the time-line is now Darth Vader. It's not clear whether Christensen will be in the famous black suit or if he'll be appearing in flashbacks as Anakin. Maybe both.

"Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren't on the greatest of terms when we last saw them," Christensen says.

"It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, promised "the rematch of the century", which hints at Vader and Kenobi meeting in lightsaber combat for the third time on screen.

Ray Park / Instagram

Meanwhile Kenobi's other main nemesis from the animated Clone Wars series could also be returning...

Darth Maul live-action actor Ray Park recently shared a post on Instagram that teased the return of the famous villain.

Sharing a photo of horns from his Maul costume in front of a mirror. The location of the post read "Tatooine." But it also had a short message: "Meet me on Dathomir!" (Maul's home planet) and "SITH LIFE!"

It's unclear if the image is from an earlier film such as Solo or The Phantom Menace.

Meanwhile Liam Neeson, who played Qui-Gon Jinn in Episode I said he'd be interested in returning in some form in the series, possibly as a force-ghost.

The Obi Wan series is expected to drop on Disney+ in 2022.

