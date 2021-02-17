play
Watch Newsround

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess

Are you a Tracy Beaker, Dumping Ground or Jacqueline Wilson fan? Have you caught up on the latest series of My Mum Tracy Beaker?

The latest series is out on iPlayer and it follows Tracy, who has grown up after the Dumping Ground, and become a mum to daughter Jess.

The three-part series only came out a few days ago but it has already had 2.1 million streams, making it the most successful launch on CBBC ever.

We spoke to Dani who returns as Tracy and Emma, who plays her daughter Jess, about what it was like getting the roles and the funniest scenes they filmed. Check this out.

Watch more videos

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess
Video

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!
Video

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!

How can microchips help reunite lost cats with their owner?
Video

How can microchips help reunite lost cats with their owner?

Robin: 'Humbled and grateful' for Masked Singer experience
Video

Robin: 'Humbled and grateful' for Masked Singer experience

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'
Video

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough
Video

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough

What is the digital divide?
Video

What is the digital divide?

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'
Video

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'
Video

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips
Video

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements
Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge
Video

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?
Video

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?

Ones to watch 2021
Video

Ones to watch 2021

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating
Video

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky
Video

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky

'Diabetes is not my name'
Video

'Diabetes is not my name'

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators
Video

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?
Video

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?

Check out these top tips for learning at home
Video

Check out these top tips for learning at home

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?
Video

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?
Video

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?

Top Stories

Tim Peake
play
2:04

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut

Child looking puzzled

We want your questions about schools

comments
Beetroot pancakes in star and person shapes

YOUR perfect pancake pics!

comments
Newsround Home