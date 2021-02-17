My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess

Are you a Tracy Beaker, Dumping Ground or Jacqueline Wilson fan? Have you caught up on the latest series of My Mum Tracy Beaker?

The latest series is out on iPlayer and it follows Tracy, who has grown up after the Dumping Ground, and become a mum to daughter Jess.

The three-part series only came out a few days ago but it has already had 2.1 million streams, making it the most successful launch on CBBC ever.

We spoke to Dani who returns as Tracy and Emma, who plays her daughter Jess, about what it was like getting the roles and the funniest scenes they filmed. Check this out.