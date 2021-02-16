Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut

The European Space Agency (ESA) is opening its doors to the astronauts of the future.

For the first time in 11 years, they are asking people to apply for a job that's well, literally, out of this world!

They want the next cohort of astronauts to be more diverse than ever before and are "strongly encouraging women to apply, because we are seeking to expand gender diversity in our ranks".

Ricky spoke to Tim Peake - the first British astronaut to live on the International Space Station (ISS) - about what he and the team are looking for in future astronauts.