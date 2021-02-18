'Firefall' phenomenon at Yosemite National Park's Horsetail Falls

David Gaiz/Reuters

This waterfall looks like it's on fire!

The Horsetail Falls, at Yosemite National Park in America, glows orange as light from the setting sun hits the water at just the right angle.

The waterfall in California, plunges about 1,500 feet (that's higher than the Shard - London's tallest building!), and almost looks as if it could be lava spilling from a volcano.

Thousands of people travel to the national park to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon which lasts for just a few minutes before the sun moves.

It happens during every sunset around the second week of February when the sky is clear.

The National Park says the 2021 "firefall" is happening between 12 and 24 February this year.

Visitors are having to reserve special passes to book their place to see the waterfall so that there can be distancing during the pandemic.