play
Watch Newsround

'Firefall' phenomenon at Yosemite National Park's Horsetail Falls

Last updated at 06:57
comments
View Comments
Fire fall Yosemite.David Gaiz/Reuters

This waterfall looks like it's on fire!

The Horsetail Falls, at Yosemite National Park in America, glows orange as light from the setting sun hits the water at just the right angle.

The waterfall in California, plunges about 1,500 feet (that's higher than the Shard - London's tallest building!), and almost looks as if it could be lava spilling from a volcano.

Thousands of people travel to the national park to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon which lasts for just a few minutes before the sun moves.

It happens during every sunset around the second week of February when the sky is clear.

The National Park says the 2021 "firefall" is happening between 12 and 24 February this year.

Visitors are having to reserve special passes to book their place to see the waterfall so that there can be distancing during the pandemic.

Fire fall Yosemite.David Gaiz/Reuters

More like this

Ice-volcanoes.

Ice volcano spotted erupting on Michigan beach

A strange looking fish and the Strange logo
play
1:27

Strange News: The week's strangest news

Frozen waterfall
play
0:28

The waterfall that's completely frozen

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Lauren-James, Yan-Dhanda-and-Anthony-Martial

Racism in football: 'Social media companies need to do more'

comments
Keyframe #5
play
1:52

NASA robot on target for perfect landing

Addison Rae.

Addison Rae: 'Body image is a hard thing to deal with'

comments
Newsround Home