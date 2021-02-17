Pancake day 2021: YOUR perfect pancake pics!

Getty Images

Warning: If you're feeling peckish, this article might make you even hungrier!

Can you spot your pancake photo in our gallery?

From berries to beetroot, and cheese to chocolate - many of you had a very creative Pancake Day!

Here are some of your perfect pancake pics. Yum!

First up - this isn't a pancake but a work of art! Eight-year-old Maisie used blueberries and bananas to make her pancake look like two dolphins playing in the sea. Now that is one impressive pancake!

Fundraising5 has kept it simple with their classic lime and sugar combo. That looks simply the zest!

Sporty Chocolate Panda's gone for a maple syrup and fruit topping.

Have you ever had a pink pancake?! Well Leandro's made beetroot-flavoured ones in the shape of a star and a person. We love the blueberry eyes and raspberry mouth. Berry-tastic!

Would it be Pancake Day without a fruity chocolate pairing? Thanks to Dazzling Swimming Ladybird for sending in this tasty-looking snap.

Adam sent in a pic with his super chocolatey pancakes - they look so tasty. No wonder he's smiling!

It's not always about the sweet stuff. Minischnauzer sent in this snap and said: "Savoury pancakes are just as good as sweet ones!"