Back to school: Send in your questions for Northern Ireland's Education Minister

We want YOUR questions on schools and education

Sometimes the news can be hard to keep up with, and it might also be tough to make sense of what it all means for our own lives.

Things are quite different at the moment, with new restrictions, updates on vaccinations, plans for schools to reopen and trying to understand the different rules in different parts of the UK.

Schools in England and Northern Ireland aren't expected to open before 8 March, while Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced a phased return to classrooms from 22 February.

In Wales, some pupils will also return from 22 February if the rate of coronavirus cases continues to come down.

We want your questions for Northern Ireland's Education Minister Peter Weir - post them in the comments below

We know you've probably still got lots of questions about your education and schools.

So we would like to get answers to get some of your questions.

Newsround recently spoke to the Education Minister for Wales - Kirsty Williams. Next up, we are putting your questions to the Education Minister for Northern Ireland, Peter Weir.

WATCH: Ricky gets answers to your questions about schools from the Education Minister for Wales

So what do you want to know? Do you have any questions on how soon you can go back? Do you want an update on the school transfer tests in Northern Ireland? Or what about how the school day might look when you're allowed to return?

Post your questions in the comment section below and we will try and use as many of them as we can.