play
Watch Newsround

Joe Biden loves Mario Kart

Last updated at 09:37
comments
View Comments (4)
Joe Biden plays Mario KartReuters/Instagram/NaomiBiden

The life of a US President can't be easy, especially when you've having to balance the weight of the most powerful country on earth on your shoulders.

But, that hasn't stopped Joe Biden from prioritising what matters in life - absolutely bossing it on Mario Kart.

The newly elected President of the United States has been enjoying the classic Nintendo game during weekend away at his presidential retreat, Camp David, with his grandchildren.

His granddaughter, Naomi Biden, posted on her Instagram saying that her grandfather beat her "barely" in a game of "Mario Kart."

What is Camp David?
JFK and Eisenhower walking in Camp David.National Archives
Camp David received its name in 1953 from Dwight D. Eisenhower (right), in honor of his father, and grandson, both named David

Since the late 1930s presidents have been using the heavily guarded resort to escape from the spotlight.

According to a White House spokesperson, Biden had his calendar stripped apart from a meeting with his security personnel.

It's a really big place - so big in fact that they have to use golf carts to get around it.

The resort has tennis courts, horseshoe pits, swimming pool, golf driving range, as well as sledding, ice skating and snowmobiling facilities.

While Biden was relaxing in Camp David, former President Donald Trump was facing an impeachment trial.

Impeachment is a process that allows senior political figures be challenged if they are suspected of committing offences while in charge.

He was found not guilty of both charges.

What is Mario Kart?
mario-kart-tour.Nintendo

Mario Kart is a series of go-kart style racing games where you head to head with other racers to win.

You can pick from lots of characters from the Super Mario series including Mario, Luigi and Toad.

It was first released by gaming company, Nintendo, in 1992 and loads of updated versions have been released since.

More like this

donald-trump.

Donald Trump not guilty of impeachment charges... what happens now?

Who is Joe Biden?
play
1:36

Who is Joe Biden?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Good for you Biden!

  • lol

  • lol this is so funny. You wouldn’t think that joe Biden would have time for that

  • I’ve played the original MK and the Deluxe 8 version, at the moment I’m trying to get Golden Mario. It’s one of my favourite Switch games!
    🦔🥑TurquoiseHedgehog🥑🦔

Top Stories

Pancakes

Pancake Day: Everything you need to know

comments
16
pancake with a smiley face made from berries

Send us your pancake pics!

comments
17
primary school pupils

Plan to get Scottish kids back to school expected today

comments
15
Newsround Home