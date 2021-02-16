Joe Biden loves Mario Kart

Reuters/Instagram/NaomiBiden

The life of a US President can't be easy, especially when you've having to balance the weight of the most powerful country on earth on your shoulders.

But, that hasn't stopped Joe Biden from prioritising what matters in life - absolutely bossing it on Mario Kart.

The newly elected President of the United States has been enjoying the classic Nintendo game during weekend away at his presidential retreat, Camp David, with his grandchildren.

His granddaughter, Naomi Biden, posted on her Instagram saying that her grandfather beat her "barely" in a game of "Mario Kart."

What is Camp David?

National Archives Camp David received its name in 1953 from Dwight D. Eisenhower (right), in honor of his father, and grandson, both named David

Since the late 1930s presidents have been using the heavily guarded resort to escape from the spotlight.

According to a White House spokesperson, Biden had his calendar stripped apart from a meeting with his security personnel.

It's a really big place - so big in fact that they have to use golf carts to get around it.

The resort has tennis courts, horseshoe pits, swimming pool, golf driving range, as well as sledding, ice skating and snowmobiling facilities.

While Biden was relaxing in Camp David, former President Donald Trump was facing an impeachment trial.

Impeachment is a process that allows senior political figures be challenged if they are suspected of committing offences while in charge.

He was found not guilty of both charges.

What is Mario Kart?

Nintendo

Mario Kart is a series of go-kart style racing games where you head to head with other racers to win.

You can pick from lots of characters from the Super Mario series including Mario, Luigi and Toad.

It was first released by gaming company, Nintendo, in 1992 and loads of updated versions have been released since.