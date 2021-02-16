My Mum Tracy Beaker: Tell us what you think of the new series!

play
My Mum Tracy Beaker
The TV series of Jacqueline's book, 'My Mum Tracy Beaker', launched on CBBC on 12 February

The brand new episodes of My Mum Tracy Beaker has broken an iPlayer streaming record.

A whopping 2.1 million streams were recorded, making it the most successful programme launch ever for CBBC!

Dani Harmer, who plays Tracy in the show, tweeted: "What??????!!!!!! That is crazy! Thank you all so much!!! I am beyond blown away!"

The actress also thanked all the grown-up fans of the show, who watched the original series when it first aired in 2002.

Many of the viewers were able to enjoy the new series with their own children!

"Loved reading your stories about how and why you used to watch it when you were younger and what you enjoyed about the new one," she added.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Ricky chats to Dame Jacqueline Wilson about all things Tracy Beaker

The new three-part series follows Tracy and her daughter Jess as they try navigate financial troubles.

Having spent her youth in a care home and with foster parents, Tracy is determined to build a much more loving bond with her daughter than she had with her own mum.

However, a rich boyfriend arrives on the scene and tries to tempt Tracy to a life of fancy houses and dream cars.

It's now down to young Jess to show her mum what the important things in life are.

The original Tracy Beaker series aired between 2002 and 2005, with Tracy Beaker Returns shown between 2010 and 2012.

Newsround recently celebrated 30 years since the release of the original book by Dame Jacqueline Wilson.

What did you think of the new series of My Mum Tracy Beaker? Let us know in the comments below!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • ive watched the first two episodes and i love it

  • I loved it how they transformed the book into the episodes, but I haven't watched the movie yet. Overall it was Good.

  • I love that show I was waiting forever for it to come out and now it has.

    • Dhiya replied:
      Yeah me too,
      BTW we have similar usernames

  • I just finished watching the movie! My fav character was Jess! also there dog Alfie looks so cute and fun to be with!!! I wander how hard it is to film with a dog 🐶 🐕

  • I absolutely loved it, I've watched all the episodes about 10 times. The acting was soooooo great, I just wish it could have been longer. But overall I'd give it infinity/10.

  • I love it i would definately recommend it but it was very short but the acting and everything was great

  • It could’ve been a bit longer, but other than that I thought it was really good :)
    🦔🥑TurquoiseHedgehog🥑🦔

  • I love Tracey beaker and Jess and Alfie the dog is so cute

  • I love the new series! I enjoyed watching Tracy all grown-up and watching her daughter!

    • Kittycat replied:
      me to its so nice

