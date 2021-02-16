play
Dancing on Ice: Show skipping a week to help injured celebs

Last updated at 08:03
'Dancing on Ice' logoITV

Dancing on Ice fans might want to dig out a film to watch on Sunday night this week...

The competition is to take a break in order to let the injured contestants recover properly.

It means the show will not be on telly this weekend but will be back on Sunday 28 February as normal.

The decision comes after another star had to withdraw from last weekend's programme.

jason-donovan-dancing-on-iceITV
Jason was the latest celeb to withdraw from a show due to injury

Australian actor Jason Donovan picked up a back injury, while Joe-Warren Plant and his partner Vanessa Bauer had to leave the series last week after testing positive for coronavirus.

Comedian Rufus Hound had to leave for the same reasons and Billie Shepherd sadly quit after she hurt herself during rehearsals.

Denise Van Outen also left early in the series after she picked up a shoulder injury.

ITV said on Twitter: "Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times."

They continued to say that the safety of the pro-skaters and celebs was the most important thing and they felt it wise to take a short break.

