Girlguiding survey: Results find girls have a new appreciation for the NHS

A report by Girlguiding has found that 89% of girls and young women have a new appreciation for the NHS and care workers after the pandemic.

The charity Girlguiding, asked nearly 2000 girls and young women, aged 4 to 18, how they feel the pandemic and national lockdown has affected them.

More than a quarter of girls say they feel inspired to consider working in the health sector, such as a nurse or doctor.

Girls and young women also have an increased appreciation for the outdoors and nature too, with 67% of girls aged four to 10 feeling this way.

The results found the girls surveyed had a greater appreciation of things in life. Most girls, 87%, say they value spending time with family and friends more and 74% say they appreciate being at school more.

Mental health and well-being

However over half of girls and young women who took part in the survey say the pandemic and latest lockdown has negatively affected their mental health. Results show 34% girls aged eight to 10 and 43% aged 11 to 14 feel more anxious and worried in this lockdown.

This current lockdown is also making children feel more tired too. 69% of girls aged eight to 10 feel fed up and tired. 56% of girls and young women across all age groups feel bored too.

But there is something different about this lockdown, news of the vaccine. Over three quarters of those surveyed feel more hopeful now the vaccination programme is being rolled out.

This lockdown has been more challenging, yet it's a positive sign that girls feel more appreciative of our wider society, where communities have become a force for good. Henrietta , Girlguiding Advocate

Learning at home

With the latest lockdown, schools are closed so most of you are at home learning. Although you might feel more prepared because this has happened before, home-schooling can still be difficult.

Only 22% of girls find working at home easier than at school, in fact 58% find working at home more challenging.

Over half of girls say they are proud of their teachers who have been supporting them.

One of the hardest parts of not going to school is missing friends, with seven in ten girls agreeing. One girl said: "I feel like my age group has missed out on so much due to the pandemic."

71% are girls are looking forward to going back to school.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Psychologist Laverne Antrobus has some tips for looking after yourself

Life after lockdown

Once lockdown restrictions ease, people are looking forward to doing things they have had to put on hold.

Top of the list from the survey is seeing family and friends they haven't been able to see, and be able to hug them without worrying about the virus.

90% of young women and girls are also excited to go on trips or holidays.

What are you looking forward to do after lockdown? Are you excited to go back to school? Let us know in the comments below.