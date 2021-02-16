Pancake Day 2021: Send us your pancake pics

Getty Images

On Tuesday 16 February it's Pancake day, so it's time to tuck in, show off your flipping skills and choose your favourite toppings.

Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, happens on a different day every year to mark the start of the Christian festival of Lent.

Traditionally, Christians would eat pancakes on the last day before Lent begins, to use up foods like eggs and milk, before starting 40 days of fasting for lent.

Now, Pancake Day is celebrated by people all over the world, and some people even hold pancake-flipping competitions.

We want to see your pancakes, so send in your best pictures.

Are you good at flipping pancakes over? Or maybe you sometimes burn them, we'd love to see you showing off your pancake skills. If you need a basic pancake recipe check out this video.

Do you like chocolate spread and strawberries, or do you stick to the classic toppings of lemon and sugar? We want to see how you have your pancakes - tell us all about your favourite topping.

Send in your photos using the links below:

Let us know in the comments below if you're making pancakes. What are your favourite toppings?