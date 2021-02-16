Back to school: Scotland to reveal plan to get kids back to the school

PA Media Schools across Scotland have been closed to the vast majority of pupils since December

Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce that some year groups can start to return to Scottish classrooms.

This is expected to include pupils aged four to seven at primary schools and some secondary school pupils for coursework.

Ms Sturgeon is the first minister of Scotland. This means she's in charge of making decisions for the country.

She has said she's "very keen" to begin a gradual return of younger pupils to schools.

Scotland's decision on when schools can reopen is different to England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This is because each country is in control of its own coronavirus restrictions.

When will the decisions be made?

PA Media Nicola Sturgeon (pictured) is expected to announce the plans this afternoon

In England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will announce a plan for the easing of lockdown on 22 February.

This will include the dates schools can reopen to all children.

He has confirmed that any return to the schools won't happen until at least 8 March.

He has also promised schools would get a two-week warning to prepare for students going back so teachers and parents can get ready.

Primary schools in Wales will reopen for kids between the ages of three and seven from 22 February.

However, the government has said it's not in a position to allow all pupils to return and hasn't given a date on other year groups.

In Northern Ireland, schools remained closed to most students until at least 8 March.

The Scottish government is set to make its decision on whether to move ahead with its plans to re-open schools for some year groups on Tuesday morning.

However, on Monday afternoon, Nicola Sturgeon warned that it was unlikely that other lockdown restrictions would be eased anytime soon, with schools being a priority.

"What is really important is that that's not seen as a trigger for people who are currently able to work from home to go back to work, or parents to meet up with each other more," she said.

She added: "What was often the risk factor around schools is not inside schools, it's all the activity that takes place around schools."