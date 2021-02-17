After rising to fame on reality TV, Dr Alex George has been busy working as an accident and emergency (A&E) doctor and is now about to take on an even bigger job.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed him the UK's new Youth Mental Health Ambassador.

Dr Alex has been campaigning for children's mental health using the social media app TikTok and wants more young people to have access to mental health services.

Shanequa caught up with Dr Alex to get the lowdown on his new role.

Footage from Instagram/@dralexgeorge