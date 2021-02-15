Dancing On Ice: Who's the latest celebrity to leave?

ITV

Amy Tinkler has become the fourth star to be sent home from Dancing on Ice 2021.

The Olympic gymnast was in the bottom two with her partner Joe Johnson against rapper Lady Leshurr and her partner Brendyn Hadfield.

It was only her third performance on the ice after coming in to replace the injured Denise Van Outen a few weeks ago.

And, despite getting a reasonable score of 29 out of 40, Amy was at the bottoms of the judge's leaderboard after all the couples had performed.

Amy said: "I've had the best time, I'm just glad I got to meet Joe."

At the start of the show - amid the news that another star had been forced to pull out with injury - Phillip Schofield joked that he and co-host Holly Willoughby might have to perform to make up the numbers.

His joke came after Australian actor Jason Donovan had to pull out Sunday night's show with a back injury.

In doing so, he became the fourth star to withdraw.

Joe-Warren Plant and his partner Vanessa Bauer had to leave the show last week after testing positive for coronavirus.

Earlier in the series Rufus Hound had to leave for the same reasons and so did Billie Shepherd after she hurt herself during rehearsals.