Prince Harry and Meghan: Baby news for Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Misan Harriman

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child.

Prince Harry and Meghan will welcome a baby brother or sister for their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who is approaching his second birthday.

The couple shared a picture of themselves under a tree, with Meghan cradling her bump.

There's been no confirmation of when Meghan will have the baby but experts say her pregnancy bump is big enough to suggest it could be soon.

When the baby is born, it'll be the eighth in line to the throne. This is the order in which members of the Royal Family become king or queen.

A spokesperson for the pair said: "The Duke and Duchess are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the rest of the Royal Family are "delighted" and "wish them well" according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

The baby is likely to be born in California in the United States where the couple live.

Harry and Meghan met on a blind date and got engaged 16 months later.

Meghan had been a successful actress in the US and gave that up when she met Harry.

Press Association

They got married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle and then welcomed their first child, Archie, a year later.

In March 2020, the couple decided to quit their roles as senior working royals.

This meant they were free to move away to live where ever they wanted and stopped using the royal title, "His Royal Highness or Her Royal Highness."

Despite quitting his role, Harry stays on as the sixth in line to the throne.

In 2019, he said he would only ever have two children for the sake of the planet.

The baby news comes just days after the Royal Family celebrated the arrival of Princess Eugenie's first child.