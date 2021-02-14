Dancing On Ice 2021: Another couple won't be dancing on Sunday night

ITV Jason will not be skating on Sunday night

Jason Donovan has had to pull out of Sunday night's Dancing on Ice show.

He has been advised by doctors to not skate because of back pain.

He said: "I'm resting up. I'll be watching from home and cheering everyone on and I look forward to returning next week".

According to the rules of the show, celebrities are allowed to miss one week of the competition without being eliminated.

It's hoped Jason will be returning to the ice next Sunday.

ITV Joe and Vanessa had to leave after a positive coronavirus test

Other celebs not skating

Jason's not the only contestant missing out this week.

It was announced over the weekend that Joe-Warren Plant and his partner Vanessa Bauer had to leave the show after testing positive for coronavirus.

Earlier in the series Rufus Hound had to leave for the same reasons as did Billie Shepherd after she hurt herself during rehearsals.