The Masked Singer Final: Who was the winner?

Last updated at 09:58
masked-singer-unmaskedITV

The winner of the second series of The Masked Singer has been revealed.

And it was... Sausage!

Hidden under the sausage and fries costume was singer Joss Stone, who totally fooled the judges, with none of them guessing that it was her!

She beat Robin and Badger to the crown, who were also unmasked and were revealed to be Aston Merrygold from the band JLS (Robin) and singer Ne-Yo (Badger).

joss-stone-as-sausageITV
Joss said she couldn't help but laugh that she had been singing as a sausage

When asked why she decided to take part in the show, winner Joss Stone said: "Why not, you can't take life too seriously."

There has been lots of guessing about who Sausage was!

nicola-roberts-on-the-panelITV
Nicola Roberts returned to judge the final! She won last year as Queen Bee

Last year's winner, Nicola Roberts joined the judging panel for the final. She said she was convinced Sausage was ex X-Factor contestant Stacey Solomon.

Others had said they thought it was actress and singer Sheridan Smith.

aston-JLS-as-robinITV
Aston is part of the band JLS

The audience in the studio voted for who they thought should win, placing Robin aka Aston in third place and Ne-Yo aka Badger in second.

Ne-Yo-masked-singerITV
Ne-Yo was unmasked as the badger! Ne-Yo is a singer by trade

Some of the judges guessed right, but others were fooled - saying they thought Robin was singer Bruno Mars or Olly Murs and Badger could've been X-Factor judge Louis Walsh or Strictly's Kevin Clifton!

Were any of your guesses right? Let us know in the comments!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Yes! My favourite came second! (Second the best) Badger’s been my favourite since before the show started

  • Well done everyone for guessing them!
    Some of them were quite hard!

    Animal lover 30😁

  • I got the, all right

  • I really wanted badger to win. First I thought it was Peter Andre , then Jay Kay from jemeraquio ( I think that’s how you spell it ) then all day yesterday I thought it was ne - yo . Nicola Roberts said she was listening to ne - yo in the shower !!! She said I recognised the voice of the badger. My mama thought the badger could sing until he sang it smells like teen spirit by nirvana . My two favourite performances was wrecking ball and smells like teen spirit. I knew he would choose one of these performances. ( He chose wrecking ball .) Favourite after dragon left.

  • I really wanted Robin to win but sausage deserved it

  • Yay 😁 sausage!!

  • I don’t watch it but sausage was my favourite 😍

  • I honestly didn't think it would be Joss! But, well done everyone!

