The Masked Singer Final: Who was the winner?

The winner of the second series of The Masked Singer has been revealed.

And it was... Sausage!

Hidden under the sausage and fries costume was singer Joss Stone, who totally fooled the judges, with none of them guessing that it was her!

She beat Robin and Badger to the crown, who were also unmasked and were revealed to be Aston Merrygold from the band JLS (Robin) and singer Ne-Yo (Badger).

ITV Joss said she couldn't help but laugh that she had been singing as a sausage

When asked why she decided to take part in the show, winner Joss Stone said: "Why not, you can't take life too seriously."

There has been lots of guessing about who Sausage was!

ITV Nicola Roberts returned to judge the final! She won last year as Queen Bee

Last year's winner, Nicola Roberts joined the judging panel for the final. She said she was convinced Sausage was ex X-Factor contestant Stacey Solomon.

Others had said they thought it was actress and singer Sheridan Smith.

ITV Aston is part of the band JLS

The audience in the studio voted for who they thought should win, placing Robin aka Aston in third place and Ne-Yo aka Badger in second.

ITV Ne-Yo was unmasked as the badger! Ne-Yo is a singer by trade

Some of the judges guessed right, but others were fooled - saying they thought Robin was singer Bruno Mars or Olly Murs and Badger could've been X-Factor judge Louis Walsh or Strictly's Kevin Clifton!

Were any of your guesses right? Let us know in the comments!