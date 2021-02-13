Dancing on Ice 2021: Joe-Warren Plant after testing positive for Covid-19

Getty Images Joe-Warren Plant has played Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale since he was a child

Actor Joe-Warren Plant and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer have had to leave Dancing on Ice 2021 after they received a positive coronavirus tests.

Joe has said he is disappointed and he loved every minute of being a part of the show.

ITV have said they are thankful for all their dedication and beautiful performances.

"Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although it's been cut short, I've thoroughly enjoyed this experience." Joe-Warren Plant - , Soap Star

Joe also said: "I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance."

Vanessa Bauer Instagram Vanessa released a statement on social media

This isn't the first time someone has had to leave this years show. Rufus Hound left after testing positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago.

Billie Shepherd also had to leave the show after she suffered a head injury in rehearsals.

Testing positive for coronavirus and having to leave immediately has become a new normal for reality television.

Camp members on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here were tested every three days to make sure everybody was kept safe and well.

Strictly's first-ever same-sex dance couple Nicola Adams and Katya Jones also had to leave the show after testing positive for Covid-19 in 2020.