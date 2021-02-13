Dancing on Ice 2021: Joe-Warren Plant after testing positive for Covid-19

Actor Joe-Warren Plant and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer have had to leave Dancing on Ice 2021 after they received a positive coronavirus tests.
Joe has said he is disappointed and he loved every minute of being a part of the show.
ITV have said they are thankful for all their dedication and beautiful performances.
"Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although it's been cut short, I've thoroughly enjoyed this experience."
Joe also said: "I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance."
This isn't the first time someone has had to leave this years show. Rufus Hound left after testing positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago.
Billie Shepherd also had to leave the show after she suffered a head injury in rehearsals.
Testing positive for coronavirus and having to leave immediately has become a new normal for reality television.
Camp members on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here were tested every three days to make sure everybody was kept safe and well.
Strictly's first-ever same-sex dance couple Nicola Adams and Katya Jones also had to leave the show after testing positive for Covid-19 in 2020.
Hockey 2000
Chocolate2000
Queen Bee
galaxygirl500
Lunarella45