Half-term fun: Send us your amazing den pictures!

Getty Images You could create a cozy den which includes snacks and twinkly lights!

For millions of children in England and Wales, half-term is here!

For those in Scotland, it's already going on - so what have you been up to? Playing in the snow? Catching up on your fave box sets? Video calling friends and family? Or have you built a really cool den out of furniture, sheets or other random bits and bobs you've found at home?

If so, we would LOVE to see them!

Get building and send your pictures of your amazing dens whether they fill up the whole living room or just snuggle into a corner of your bedroom. You may even have managed to make an outdoor den...

We want to hear what you've been up to inside them too! Have you had a carpet picnic? What about watching a film? Or even set up a shop or game inside your sofa fort?

Use our uploader tool below to send us pictures of your dens. There are some tips below of how to do that.

We may even feature your den on Newsround!