Myanmar coup: Mass protests continue against military takeover

EPA Protesters were out again in force on Friday in Yangon

Fresh mass protests are taking place against a military takeover in Myanmar.

On the nation's Union Day holiday, General Min Aung Hlaing called for "unity" and for protestors to "join hands" with the military.

But Friday saw another day of demonstrations demanding the release of detained elected leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

People there have been protesting after the military took control of the country in a coup and declared a year-long state of emergency earlier this month.

What is a 'coup'? This is when people illegally take action to overthrow the government of a country - and often use violence or threats to make it happen. They normally do this because they are not happy with how the country is run and want to take power themselves. Coup comes from the French phrase coup d'état which means: a strike against the state.

What's been happening in Myanmar?

The military seized control on 1 February following a general election which Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a huge distance.

The armed forces had backed the opposition party, the Union Solidarity and Development party, which was demanding a rerun of the vote. It claimed widespread fraud, an accusation rejected by the organisation that runs elections in the country.

The coup was staged as a new session of parliament was set to open.

Ms Suu Kyi is under house arrest and has been charged with possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies. Many other NLD officials have also been detained.

How have people been protesting on Union Day?

Getty Images Young women protesting in Yangon were spotted wearing ball gowns

Union Day celebrates the signing in 1947 of an agreement between the government under Ms Suu Kyi's father, Aung San, and the Shan, Kachin and Chin people that marked the unification of the republic.

The military marked Union Day by ordering the release of more than 23,000 prisoners, including 55 foreigners. Mass pardons are common on national days, often to reduce numbers in overcrowded prisons.

A student activist in Mandalay, Tayzar San, told the BBC he feared the prisoners were being released to attack protesters.

"The people have a very bad precedent. In 1988, the military junta released the pro-military prisoners and they disturbed our people's peaceful demonstrations," he said.

The crackdown on the 1988 pro-democracy uprising is believed to have left thousands dead.

EPA People are protesting against Gen Min Aung Hlaing, who is now running the country

In his TV speech to the nation on Thursday address, General Hlaing called on people to stay in their houses, due to the dangers of the pandemic.

But the protests continued on Friday. They remained mostly peaceful, although Radio Free Asia footage showed police charging at protesters in the city of Mawlamine.

Meanwhile, a protester who was shot during a protest on Tuesday remains in critical condition.

Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was hurt when police tried to break up protesters in Nay Pyi Taw using water cannon, rubber bullets and live ammunition.

Reuters Protesters have been gathering in big cities including Yangon for the last few days. This demonstration took place on 9 February

Protests have also continued in the biggest city, Yangon, the capital Nay Pyi Taw, the coastal town of Dawei, and Myitkyina in northern Kachin state, among others.

"First, we don't want to go back to military rule. We don't want to live in fear. Secondly, we want Mother Su to be freed from being under detention unjustly," a protester told the BBC.

"And third, we want to root out the system where soldiers take civilian administrative positions."

The US has been among those demanding a return to democracy and the release of civilian leaders.

Why was the internet shutdown?

EPA A protester in Yangon displays the now-common three-finger salute against undemocratic rulers

Earlier this week, the internet was shutdown in the country by the military in an attempt to stop protestors from communicating with other.

Many Burmese people have been watching events take place in real time on Facebook, which is the country's primary source of information and news.

The shutdown was criticised by human rights groups. Amnesty International said the blackout was "heinous and reckless" and warned it could put people at risk of human rights violations.

Internet access was restored after a day-long blackout.

A quick look at Myanmar's recent history

Getty Images Aung San Suu Kyi - whose political party won the most recent election - has now been put under house arrest by the military

Myanmar - also known as Burma - is a country of 54 million people in South East Asia which shares borders with Bangladesh, India, China, Thailand and Laos.

It was ruled by an oppressive military government from 1962 to 2011, either directly or indirectly, leading to international criticism about how people there were being treated.

Aung San Suu Kyi spent years campaigning for democratic reforms. A gradual easing of rules began in 2010, though the military still kept a large amount of influence over people's lives.

A government led by Ms Suu Kyi came to power after free elections in 2015. But a deadly military crackdown two years later on Rohingya Muslims sent hundreds of thousands fleeing to Bangladesh.

It triggered a rift between Ms Suu Kyi and her previous supporters in the international community after she refused to criticise the crackdown or describe it as ethnic cleansing. But she has remained hugely popular at home.