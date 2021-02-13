Google turn Brownie Amy's robot into animation

Girl Guiding / Google Brownie and competition winner Amy with her cat robot named Broogle - which is a combination of Brownie and Google!

Imagine one of the biggest tech companies in the world turning something you have designed into a reality!

Well that's exactly what has happened to eight-year-old Amy as the cat robot she invented was turned into a cool animation.

It comes after she was announced as the winner of a nationwide competition.

Brownies around the UK were asked to invent their own robots as part of Google's Digital Adventure challenge, which aimed to encourage more young women and girls to engage with science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Amy, who is from North Yorkshire, beat hundreds of other Brownies with her cat robot which she says is designed to keep older people company during the pandemic.

Broogle, as he is named, is able to bake, make cups of tea and features storage to prevent accidental spills or trips.

He even has removable fur to stroke which doubles up as a blanket!

Amy was inspired to create Broogle as she been writing to a 90-year-old woman in her village during lockdown.

"We have not met but she told me it is good to have a friend in lockdown. I thought a cat would be a purrr-fect friend! and she should be like a Brownie and lend a hand. I have named her Broogle, a mix of Brownie and Google. It is pronounced Brew-gull because she brews tea!"

Amy said she would love to work in science when she is older.

"I love to invent things and build models. I have also learnt to code and really enjoyed working out how to make the algorithm for my robot."