play
Watch Newsround

Your thoughts on playing outside

This week there has been a big story that affects you about whether or not it's alright to okay outside right now with lockdown rules in place.

Newsround reported that children are missing out on playing outdoors because lockdown restrictions are "confusing" and parents are worried about breaking the rules.

This was according to two organisations which support young people's rights to play.

We also told the story of brothers Bo and Wren, aged six and eight, who were told by a police officer to go home whilst playing in the snow.

Playing Out and Play England - along with a group of experts - want Prime Minister Boris Johnson to recognise play as part of the daily exercise people are allowed to do during lockdown.

We got in touch with the UK government about Wren and Bo's experience and asked them about the rules around children's outdoor play.

Bradley and Ella told us their thoughts on playing outside.

Read more about the story here.

Watch more videos

Your thoughts on playing outside
Video

Your thoughts on playing outside

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough
Video

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough

What is the digital divide?
Video

What is the digital divide?

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment
Video

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'
Video

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'
Video

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'
Video

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips
Video

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements
Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge
Video

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?
Video

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?

Ones to watch 2021
Video

Ones to watch 2021

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating
Video

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky
Video

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky

'Diabetes is not my name'
Video

'Diabetes is not my name'

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators
Video

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?
Video

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?

Check out these top tips for learning at home
Video

Check out these top tips for learning at home

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?
Video

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?
Video

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?

Top Stories

wipes

'Tougher action' needed on plastic in wet wipes

comments
Keyframe #6

What is Chinese New Year all about?

ed sheeran

Fancy buying an Ed Sheeran painting?

comments
Newsround Home