This week there has been a big story that affects you about whether or not it's alright to okay outside right now with lockdown rules in place.

Newsround reported that children are missing out on playing outdoors because lockdown restrictions are "confusing" and parents are worried about breaking the rules.

This was according to two organisations which support young people's rights to play.

We also told the story of brothers Bo and Wren, aged six and eight, who were told by a police officer to go home whilst playing in the snow.

Playing Out and Play England - along with a group of experts - want Prime Minister Boris Johnson to recognise play as part of the daily exercise people are allowed to do during lockdown.

We got in touch with the UK government about Wren and Bo's experience and asked them about the rules around children's outdoor play.

Bradley and Ella told us their thoughts on playing outside.

