Taylor Swift: Love Story (Taylor's version) is released ahead of newly re-recorded Fearless album

Taylor Swift has finished re-recording her album Fearless.

Fearless was Taylor's second ever album, and was first released back in 2008, it features songs like Love Story and White Horse.

Taylor announced back in 2019 that she would be re-recording her first six albums again after she explained that she didn't own the rights to her old music.

The new recording of her album will be called Fearless (Taylor's version) and will feature 26 songs in total, including six songs that she wrote between the ages of 16 and 18, which never made it onto the original.

She also dropped the newly recorded version of the song Love Story (Taylor's version) at midnight on 12 February, exactly 12 years and five months after the original.

When will the new album be released?

Taylor has hinted at the new album's release date

So far Taylor hasn't give an official release date for the album, but she does like to leave hidden clues and messages for her fans.

In a recent post from Taylor about the new album, fans discovered that certain letters were capitalised when they shouldn't be, and when you put them together they spell 'APRIL NINTH', leading people to believe that this could be the release date.

Speaking about the album she said: "'Fearless' was an album full of magic and curiosity... It was the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the facade of if the fairytale ending she'd been shown in the movies. I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of 'Fearless' is done and will be with you soon. It's called 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and it includes 26 songs."

On the process of re-recording her albums she said: "This process has been more fulfilling and emotional that I could have imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all my music. I hope you'll like this first outing as much as I liked travelling back in time to recreate it."

Fearless won the Grammy award for album of the year in 2010, making Taylor the youngest person to win the prize at the time.

Why is Taylor re-recording her old albums?

Taylor Swift signed a contract when she was 14 years old

It all started when she was 14 years old and she signed a contract with record company Big Machine.

The contract said that her first six albums would belong to them "in perpetuity" - in other words, forever.

This kind of contract was quite common at the time, but is quite outdated now.

Fast forward a few years and Big Machine sold the company to music producer Scooter Braun for £237m, meaning he now has ownership over all of Taylor's music before 2019.

Taylor and Scooter have had a rocky relationship

Taylor and Scooter have a pretty rocky relationship, and she claims that he is a "bully" and that she is "grossed out" by him owning her work.

In November 2020 Scooter sold the master recordings of Taylor's first six albums to a company called Shamrock holdings without Taylor's knowledge.

She has made reference to the situation in her performances and music videos like The Man.

Taylor joined the record label Universal in 2020 and said: "Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create,"