play
Watch Newsround

Celebrate Chinese New Year with dumpling making!

Chinese New Year 2021 is upon us and celebrations will be taking place across the world.

Although families may not be able to get together as usual, that doesn't mean you can't bring some fun into the kitchen!

So what better way to celebrate at home than with a dumpling-making masterclass with Zack and Leo.

The crescent-shaped dumplings served during 新年 - Xin nian, Lunar New Year - symbolize the brightness of the moon and the promise of a bright and great year ahead.

Ingredients at the ready. Take it away, boys!

Watch more videos

Celebrate Chinese New Year with dumpling making!
Video

Celebrate Chinese New Year with dumpling making!

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough
Video

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough

What is the digital divide?
Video

What is the digital divide?

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment
Video

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'
Video

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'
Video

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'
Video

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips
Video

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements
Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge
Video

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?
Video

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?

Ones to watch 2021
Video

Ones to watch 2021

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating
Video

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky
Video

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky

'Diabetes is not my name'
Video

'Diabetes is not my name'

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators
Video

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?
Video

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?

Check out these top tips for learning at home
Video

Check out these top tips for learning at home

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?
Video

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?
Video

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?

Top Stories

wipes

'Tougher action' needed on plastic in wet wipes

comments
Keyframe #6

What is Chinese New Year all about?

two-girls-play-in-snow

Government: 'Children CAN go to the park to play'

comments
Newsround Home