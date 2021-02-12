Chinese New Year 2021 is upon us and celebrations will be taking place across the world.

Although families may not be able to get together as usual, that doesn't mean you can't bring some fun into the kitchen!

So what better way to celebrate at home than with a dumpling-making masterclass with Zack and Leo.

The crescent-shaped dumplings served during 新年 - Xin nian, Lunar New Year - symbolize the brightness of the moon and the promise of a bright and great year ahead.

Ingredients at the ready. Take it away, boys!