Lockdown: Matt Hancock says children can go to the park to play

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has clarified that children and their parents are allowed to play in the park during lockdown

The UK's Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has responded to criticism over the government's lockdown guidance on children's access to outdoor play, which told parents to avoid taking their kids to playgrounds if they had access to a private garden.

It also comes after Newsround reported earlier this week that brothers Bo and Wren, aged six and eight, were told by a police officer to go home whilst playing in the snow.

Children's play organisations, Playing Out and Play England said children are missing out on playing outdoors because of "confusing" lockdown restrictions.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday morning, Mr Hancock said "the rules are really clear. Exercise outdoors with members of your own family is okay."

He then clarified further, saying: "Going to the park with your kids is not only allowed but perfectly reasonable."

Why are people upset?

Further calls for clarity on what is allowed come after two brothers and their dad were sent home by a police officer for making a snowman in their local park.

Playing Out and Play England - along with a group of experts - want Prime Minister Boris Johnson to recognise play as part of the daily exercise people are allowed to do during lockdown.

Playing Out - which encourages parents to close local streets to create safe areas for kids to play - told Newsround that "a lack of clarity within the rules has left parents and police confused about whether it is allowed".

The group is worried that "lots of children are not getting the chance to play outside because parents are worried about breaking the rules" and argues that the government should view outdoor play as "an essential activity for children's mental and physical wellbeing during lockdown".

Ingrid Skeels, Co-Director of Playing Out, said, "Whilst Wales and Scotland have both clearly stated in their guidance that outdoor play is not just allowed but important for children's wellbeing, the UK government's rules for England do not mention play."

They want the UK government to change the wording of its rules so parents can let their children play outside "without fear of being told off or even fined".

