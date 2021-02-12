Ed Sheeran is raffling his artwork for a charity

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction/PA Ed's previous paining, Dab 2 2020, sold at auction in November

Handy with a guitar AND a paintbrush!

Pop star Ed Sheeran has donated one of his own abstract paintings to raise money for a charity in his home county of Suffolk.

The painting, called Splash Planet, will be auctioned in a raffle, which will cost £20 per ticket to enter.

The winner will then be drawn and will be the lucky owner of a money-can't-buy piece of art, PLUS they will have contributed towards raising money for charity, Cancer Campaign in Suffolk (CCiS).

"The painting is one of mine, one of the big splashy ones that you saw in the Afterglow cover," the singer-songwriter said in a video message recorded for the charity.

"I hope you enter, it goes to a really fantastic cause and it's going to help a lot of people."

Ed Sheeran/Instagram Ed posted an image of one of his paintings on Instagram just before Christmas.

Karen Hare, chief executive of CCiS, said: "We are a small local charity and are so excited and grateful to Ed for showing his support for our work in making this terrific gift."He has previously sold another of his paintings which raised £40,000 for charity,

Ed also showed his love of colour when he designed the Blue Peter music badge in 2019.