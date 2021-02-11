Grassroots football: Tell us all about YOUR team!

Getty Images Have you missed moments on the touchline with your team-mates? Tell us about it!

You often tell us that one of the things of you've missed most in the last year is your fun after school activities and clubs.

Whether it's your dance clubs, singing groups, Scouts, Guides, Brownies or sports, we all miss having that extra time to see friends, run around or spend time outside.

Of course, many of you have been able to carry on doing some of your favourite clubs via video call, which has been a great alternative!

But a recent study showed that many grassroots football clubs may have to close as they are struggling financially without any income.

So we would love to hear from you about your football teams. Now is your chance to shout about your club and how great it is!

What do you love about them? What are your coaches like?

How have you kept in touch with your team during the pandemic? Have you taken part in virtual training sessions and have you enjoyed them?

What specifically have you missed whilst not being able to play with your team mates? The games? The goals? The team spirit?

Perhaps you could show us some skills you have learned during lockdown too?

Maybe you could ask a parent or sibling to help film and upload your video. There are a few tips on how to do that below.

Send us your videos using the uploader tool here and we can't wait to hear you celebrate your football teams!

