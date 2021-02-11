UK Weather: Met Office believes UK has had lowest temperature for 25 YEARS!

Peter Summers

Did you feel a bit chilly in bed last night?

Well the UK recorded it's lowest temperature for 25 YEARS as it dropped to below -20 degrees in parts of Scotland.

The Met Office says an overnight temperature of -22.9C recorded in Scotland is believed to be the lowest in more than 25 years.

And it doesn't seem like the cold weather is going anywhere, with more snow showers are expected in Scotland over the coming days, as well as snow and ice weather warnings in place around the UK.

SimonKing/Twitter

Wednesday night's record comes after a ffffffreezing temperature of -16.7C was recorded in Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands on Tuesday morning.

Across the South, East and North East of the UK, a yellow snow and ice weather warning remains in place for Thursday.

This means there could be some disruption on the roads and railways and people could become injured on icy patches.

There are also yellow warnings in place for Friday across the South West, the south of Wales and the North East.

Following what the Met Office calls an "extreme freeze", large parts of the UK will face scattered snow showers and some sunshine, and experts say it could become "quite pleasant outside with the sunshine, although still bitterly cold" in western areas.