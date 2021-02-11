BTS to perform special MTV Unplugged session

MTV/Youtube

K-Pop group BTS will be giving a special performance on MTV Unplugged.

It's a step into the unknown for BTS (and their fans) as unplugged sessions usually mean scrapping electronics and using acoustic instruments.

MTV announced that the band will lets fans see versions of the group's songs "in intimate settings."

This means that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook might be singing very different versions of songs like Life Goes On and Dynamite, which smashed YouTube records after it's release.

The Grammy-nominated group will take to the stage in Seoul, in South Korea, and the Unplugged session will air on MTV on 23 February.

MTV/Youtube From the MTV trailer it looks like the band will be performing alongside a live band.

Their album Be came out in November, and went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart in the US.

Coronavirus has meant that plans for a BTS world tour had to be put on hold last year.

MTV Unplugged has been going since 1989, and over the years big artists like Mariah Carey, Nirvana and Jay-Z have all given special performances on the show.

BTS' Unplugged performance follows on from Miley Cyrus' session in October 2020.