There are some incredible women in the world of science!

Newsround caught up with three of them who work for Historic England - a government organisation that looks after and celebrate England's spectacular historic environment.

We hear from archaeologist Karla, who looks at items after they've been dug up.

Francesca, who works in labs and studies things after they've been dug up with her microscope.

And Jill, who's interested in plants and foods from many years ago, she shows us some wheat that was used for cereal - thought to be around 2,000 years old!

Francesca said more women are needed to pursue jobs in science because it will create a diverse team, which in turn will "create diverse innovation and creativity".