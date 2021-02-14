Pokémon cards, dolls or teddy bears: We want to know what you collect

Getty Images

Pokémon cards are a popular thing for people to collect and some of the really rare cards even sell for thousands of pounds.

To mark the 25th anniversary the company is giving away limited edition cards with McDonald's Happy Meals in the US.

Some people are so keen to get them they are buying lots of meals even if they aren't that hungry.

It got us thinking about the different things people collect, so we want to know what sort of thing you have lots of and why you enjoy building your collection.

Maybe your room is full of actions figures, dolls, football cards or cuddly toys? What is the thing you like to have lots of?

Let us know what you like to collect and why in the comments below.

Getty Images Are you all about cars?

Getty Images Maybe you have hundreds of marbles!

Getty Images Do you love collecting football cards or stickers? Which player is the most valuable to you?

Getty Images Are shells and things you find in nature more your thing?

Peter Dazeley Maybe you have loads of teddies or soft toys in your room, great for cuddles!