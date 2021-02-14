play
Watch Newsround

Pokémon cards, dolls or teddy bears: We want to know what you collect

Last updated at 06:37
comments
View Comments
Boy looking at Pokémon cards.Getty Images

Pokémon cards are a popular thing for people to collect and some of the really rare cards even sell for thousands of pounds.

To mark the 25th anniversary the company is giving away limited edition cards with McDonald's Happy Meals in the US.

Some people are so keen to get them they are buying lots of meals even if they aren't that hungry.

It got us thinking about the different things people collect, so we want to know what sort of thing you have lots of and why you enjoy building your collection.

Maybe your room is full of actions figures, dolls, football cards or cuddly toys? What is the thing you like to have lots of?

Let us know what you like to collect and why in the comments below.

Boy with toy cars.Getty Images
Are you all about cars?
Hands holding marbles.Getty Images
Maybe you have hundreds of marbles!
Football cards.Getty Images
Do you love collecting football cards or stickers? Which player is the most valuable to you?
Shells and stones in a box.Getty Images
Are shells and things you find in nature more your thing?
teddy bears.Peter Dazeley
Maybe you have loads of teddies or soft toys in your room, great for cuddles!
Dolls.Getty Images
Do you like dolls? Dressing them up and playing with them? How many do you have?

More like this

pikachu.

Pokémon: Pikachu misses out on Top 10 Pokemon spot

kids-playing.

Why are more kids buying STEM toys?

gaming
play
2:08

What games can we look forward to in 2021?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

What is Valentine's Day and how did it start?
play
1:11

What is Valentine's Day and how did it start?

vaccine.

Coronavirus vaccine trial to begin for children

comments
50
illustration of a boy tangled up in a microphone wire
play
2:40

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'

Newsround Home