Ricky chats to Dame Jacqueline Wilson about all things Tracy Beaker

Published on February 14 1991, the world was first introduced to a rather loud and fiery girl who often found herself in trouble, despite being super smart and very funny.

Her name was Tracy Beaker - a character who would become loved by fans all over the world.

Tracy was the creation of superstar writer Dame Jacqueline Wilson and illustrator Nick Sharratt.

The book sold over a million copies and to mark thirty years since its release, Ricky caught up with Jacqueline to discuss all things Tracy.

