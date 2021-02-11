The Story of Tracy Beaker: 30 year anniversary

Penguin Books

Published on 14 February 1991, the world was first introduced to a rather loud and fiery girl who often found herself in trouble, despite being super smart and very funny.

Her name was Tracy Beaker - a character who would become loved by fans all over the world.

Tracy was the creation of superstar writer Dame Jacqueline Wilson and illustrator Nick Sharratt.

The book sold more than a million copies and to mark 30 years since its release, we are looking back at all things Tracy.

The Story of Tracy Beaker

Tracy lived in 'The Dumping Ground', a children's home for kids without parents.

The book was told through a series of diary entries by Tracy, brought to life with brilliant drawings, where readers got to enjoy her imagination and creativity.

Tracy was 10 in the first book and wanted more than anything to see her mum, who she missed lots.

Top Tracy Facts Birthday: 8 May Favourite colour: Blood red Favourite food: Birthday cake Lucky number: 7 Favourite TV programmes: Horror films Main dislikes: Justine (the Monster Gorilla). Eating stew, especially when it has got great fatty lumps in it. Not seeing her mum. Taken from The Story of Tracy Beaker, published by Penguin Books

Getty Images Jacqueline Wilson is also the creator of other books including; Double Act, Hetty Feather, Dustbin Baby and The Illustrated Mum

Where did the idea for Tracy Beaker come from?

Jacqueline says she got the idea to write the book from seeing a photograph of some children in a care home, and wondering what it would be like to be one of them.

"Weirdly that book almost wrote itself, I know that's a weird thing to say, but I didn't agonise over it, I just started writing it and finished it in about three months."

She added: "Although I liked my new story, I didn't think that it would actually get anywhere at all."

Penguin Books The brilliant book cover

How successful was it?

The Story of Tracy Beaker sold more than one million copies and was the start of a series of books following Tracy's life.

I Dare You, Tracy Beaker (originally published as The Dare Game), Starring Tracy Beaker, My Mum Tracy Beaker and We are The Beaker Girls, followed after.

The TV series of Jacqueline's book, 'My Mum Tracy Beaker', starts on CBBC on 12 February

The book also inspired some of CBBC's most popular shows, including five series of The Story of Tracy Beaker, three series of Tracy Beaker Returns, and a new series, My Mum Tracy Beaker which starts on 12 February on CBBC.

And it hasn't just been an inspiration for TV - The Story of Tracy Beaker has been adapted for the stage by the Nottingham Playhouse, while CBBC's The Tracy Beaker Podcast has five episodes based on the original book.

Dame Jacqueline Wilson has gone on to become one of the UK's most loved authors, and Tracy has fans all over the world.

We want to hear from you. Get in touch below and tell us what you love most about Tracy Beaker...