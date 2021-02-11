Pupil catch-up: What do YOU think would help make up for lost learning time?

Pacemaker

Plans to help children catch up on lost school time will be outlined later this month.

Many of you have missed out on months of face-to-face teaching as a result of school closures.

The government announced last week that Sir Kevan Collins would be in charge of helping pupils to catch up after the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the ideas under discussion have been shorter summer holidays and extended school days, along with existing plans for personal tutors.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb told MPs he was "open to all ideas" on catching up.

However, Geoff Barton - leader of the ASCL head teachers' union - said it would not help to try to "grind out more hours from tired children" by cutting their holidays or making their school days longer.

What do YOU think? Here are six ways which could be used to help pupils catch up on lost school time.

Pick your favourite from the list below to see if it gets voted to the top. Don't forget to let us know what you think in the comments too.

