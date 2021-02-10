Weird food combos: Weetabix and baked beans

Weetabix

What do baked beans go with? Toast, waffles, jacket potato, chips, well what about Weetabix?

Yes you read correctly... Picture the scene, it's breakfast time, you've got Weetabix - milk is usually what follows next - so imagine the cereal biscuits slathered in baked beans instead.

Weetabix has caused outrage on social media for suggesting their brand of breakfast cereal goes perfectly well with beans, sharing pictures of the unusual combo on twitter.

The tweet has been shared and liked thousands of times. The caption read: "Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix?

How did people react?

It prompted several people to reply to the tweet, including other brands and official accounts.

The US Embassy tweeted that the pairing was not the US-UK "collaboration we were hoping for". (Heinz which make a brand of Baked Beans is an American company).

To which the British embassy responded with: "Strong opinion from the nation that makes [a cup of] tea in a microwave."

Sainsbury's said: "Beans have no authority here, no authority AT ALL."

Nando's added to the debate when they asked: "You okay hun? DM's are open if you need to talk".

The NHS UK replied to Weetabix saying: "That tweet should come with a health warning."

Dominoes said: "Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever. Weetabix: Hold my spoon."

Meanwhile, breakfast show presenter Piers Morgan tried the combination on live TV, declaring that the meal might make him fart. A lot!

The tweet which is an advertising campaign to get publicity for Weetabix, was followed by posts showing the cereal paired with other strange food combos including smoothie juice and marmite.

