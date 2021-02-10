Messi, Aguero, Ramos: The best players out of contract this summer

EPA Your favourite club could sign footballing legend Lionel Messi for nothing this summer... but his wages are very expensive!

Everyone loves a bargain, right? Many football clubs might once again be shy to pay for big fees for new players this summer, especially after the low spending during the January transfer window.

So it might be the perfect time for a freebie!

As football's best players return to European action in the Champions League next week, many are already on the hunt for a new club with their contracts up in July.

Which footballer would you snap up for FREE? Pick up to five of your favourites from the list below to see if it gets voted to the top. Don't forget to let us know what you think in the comments too.

Transfer fees aren't the whole story of course but the opportunity to sign some of these talents for free is not to be ignored.

