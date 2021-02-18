The coronavirus restrictions have had a big impact on the sporting world with massive sporting events like the Olympics being postponed.

And it's not just professional athletes who have been affected. All non-elite indoor and outdoor sports clubs for adults and children - whether it be grassroots football, rugby or gymnastics - have been put on hold after the UK went into another lockdown at the start of January.

But there's still plenty of things you can do to stay active at home!

Newsround asked GB gymnastic and five-time Olympic medallist, Max Whitlock, for his tips on keeping fit and healthy during lockdown. Check this out!