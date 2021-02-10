Ryan Reynolds: Hollywood actor completes takeover of Wrexham A.F.C

Getty Images/GQ

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds now officially owns Wrexham football club!

The Detective Pikachu star teamed up with another actor, Rob McElhenney to take 100% control of the non-league Welsh club.

Wrexham were previously owned by a group of fans, called the Wrexham Supporters Trust. They approved the takeover bid from Reynolds and McElhenney in November.

At the time Reynolds put forward his vision to turn Wrexham into a "global force".

The actors have invested £2 million into the club as part of the takeover deal which will be available immediately to buy new players and improve the team's stadium.

The money will also go towards boosting the women's team and community projects locally.

A 'special' day

Getty Images Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds (right) and Rob McElhenney (left) are the new owners of National League club Wrexham

A statement from Reynolds and McElhenney said: "It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC.

"Together with the players, the staff, the fans and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.

"Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."

Why are they buying Wrexham?

Getty/WrexhamAFC

The club has been fan-owned for almost 10 years, and had not been looking to sell when it was approached by the Hollywood stars. But members changed their minds with 98% of the trust supporting the takeover.

"We urge all supporters to unite behind our new owners, the club and the team as they look to return Wrexham to the heights we have all dreamed of," the trust said.

It was back in September when Wrexham A.F.C revealed the identities of the "extremely well-known" investors.

With Reynolds taking the opportunity to reply to a random tweet posted in 2012 that said: "You never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham."

Reynolds, commenting nearly eight years later, said: "Yep, you never know."

He now joins other famous names who own or part-own football clubs; including David Beckham, Thor actor Natalie Portman - who owns women's team Angel City FC and LeBron James who owns 2% of Liverpool football club.

Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

Always beat Chester Mission statement , Wrexham A.F.C

On twitter, Reynolds changed his name to Wryan, while McElhenney changed his to Wrob to celebrate the takeover.

Wrexham tweeted its new owners' "mission statement", which read:

"Invest in a permanent training facility. Explore the renovation of the Racecourse Ground. Always beat Chester."