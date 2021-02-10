play
Royal Family: Queen's grand-daughter Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy

Last updated at 08:54
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding dayReuters
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married in 2018

Princess Eugenie, the Queen's grand-daughter, has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The royal baby was born at 8.55am (UK time) on Tuesday at the Portland Hospital in central London, weighing 8lbs 1oz.

The newborn - whose name has not yet been announced - is the Queen's ninth great-grandchild and 11th in line to the throne,

In a statement, the palace said the Queen and Eugenie's parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, were "delighted".

Picture of baby's hand posted on InstagramPrincess Eugenie/PA Wire
Princess Eugenie posted a picture on Instagram following the birth

The palace said in its statement: "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."

It added: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall tweeted their congratulations beside a picture of the new parents' wedding day.

What is the royal line of succession?
Prince Charles, his grandson Prince George and son Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham PalaceFACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Prince Charles, his son Prince William, and William's son Prince George - seen here together in 2015 - are the next three people in line for the top Royal job

With the arrival of a new royal baby, the order in which members of the Royal Family become king or queen - the line of succession - has changed.

Prince Charles is currently the next in line to take over from Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Eugenie's new son is now 11th in line to the throne.

He takes the place of the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward - the Queen's youngest son - who has now been bumped down to 12th place.

Are you excited about the royal baby news? What name would you give Princess Eugenie's new son? Let us know in the comments!

  • I know right! Amazing

  • congratulations!!! I was always a big fan of the royal family, I wish I was a princess :)

  • Congrats! 👏 🎉 🥳 I’m so pleased.

  • such a cute baby! why is archie (harry’s son) not a prince like george and louis?

  • I'd probably name him with a name similar to his parents

  • I think they should call him Edward

  • It’s just another baby that deserves to be loved and cherished, royalty does not make it superior

  • congrats :D

  • thats amazing! the royal family is so big now!

    • Ewan replied:
      I know right the royal family were already big and now their bigger

  • Congratulations!🥳😘 I hope they are well. He's so cute!

  • Wow, great!

  • Congrats

  • hi! I would like to name him Archie! he is sooo cute!

    • U19066261 replied:
      Isn't Archie Meghan and Harry's son?

  • I think a cute name for the baby would be Henry

    • BebbaStar88 replied:
      nah

  • Congratulations! That's brilliant.

  • Congratulations
    I think I would name the baby Danny

    • BebbaStar88 replied:
      nah

  • Wow that is amazing. I haven't even heard of these people (no offence) and now the queen has a huge family! 👏😁👍

  • Wow cool

  • Wow thats great

  • So cute

