Royal Family: Queen's grand-daughter Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy

Reuters Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married in 2018

Princess Eugenie, the Queen's grand-daughter, has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The royal baby was born at 8.55am (UK time) on Tuesday at the Portland Hospital in central London, weighing 8lbs 1oz.

The newborn - whose name has not yet been announced - is the Queen's ninth great-grandchild and 11th in line to the throne,

In a statement, the palace said the Queen and Eugenie's parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, were "delighted".

Princess Eugenie/PA Wire Princess Eugenie posted a picture on Instagram following the birth

The palace said in its statement: "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."

It added: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall tweeted their congratulations beside a picture of the new parents' wedding day.

What is the royal line of succession?

FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA Prince Charles, his son Prince William, and William's son Prince George - seen here together in 2015 - are the next three people in line for the top Royal job

With the arrival of a new royal baby, the order in which members of the Royal Family become king or queen - the line of succession - has changed.

Prince Charles is currently the next in line to take over from Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Eugenie's new son is now 11th in line to the throne.

He takes the place of the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward - the Queen's youngest son - who has now been bumped down to 12th place.

New line of succession to the throne 1. Prince Charles 2. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 3. Prince George of Cambridge 4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge 5. Prince Louis of Cambridge 6. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex 7. Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor 8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York 9. Princess Beatrice of York 10. Princess Eugenie of York 11. Eugenie's baby son 12. Prince Andrew, Earl of Wessex

