Hundreds of schools have been forced to close in Scotland as snow continues to fall heavily across the country.

A bitterly cold temperature of -16.7C was recorded in Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands on Tuesday morning.

More heavy snow is expected in Edinburgh, Dundee, Perth, Stirling and surrounding areas of Scotland, where amber weather warnings have been put in place.

