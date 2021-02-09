Scotland snow: Schools shut and disruption to travel

Peter Van Velsen A car hit a lamppost after sliding down a hill in Glasgow's Kelvindale area

Weather warnings are in place for parts of the UK as heavy snow and freezing temperatures continue to cause disruption.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for some of England and Northern Ireland, while a more severe amber warning is in place in Scotland.

A ffffffreezing temperature of -16.7C was recorded in Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands on Tuesday morning.

Although schools are closed to most pupils, hundreds which are still open to some students have been forced to close too, as snow continues to fall heavily across the country.

'Wheelchairs and snow just don't mix!'

More than 90 nurseries, primary schools and high schools in Fife were closed to all pupils, with train and bus services either delayed or cancelled.

Whilst some vaccination centres have been affected, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said all Covid vaccinations "are proceeding as planned" despite travel difficulties.

'Bitterly cold'

More heavy snow is expected in Edinburgh, Dundee, Perth, Stirling and surrounding areas of Scotland.

Transport Scotland has described driving conditions as "tough", but says Covid rules mean people should not be travelling unless it is for essential purposes.

Scotland getting the worst of Storm Darcy All schools in Orkney closed, including to children of key workers.

Power cuts have affected around 180 homes in Kirkwall.

Train and bus services severely disrupted.

Even the furthermost point of the UK can't escape the chilly conditions where it will feel like -10C in parts of Cornwall, with strong winds expected.

The Met Office said it was "bitterly cold" due to Storm Darcy's strong easterly winds.

Braemar MRT Engineers in Upper Deeside, which has been among one of the many places to see heavy snowfalls

It has forecast up to 20cm of snow in parts of central Scotland, where an amber weather warning will remain in place until 9pm on Tuesday.

There is also a yellow warning of snow in place for much of the rest of Scotland until late on Wednesday night. The warning extends from Shetland and down the east coast of Scotland.