YouTuber Stampy celebrates 10 million subscribers

Getty/Stampylonghead

YouTuber Stampy has just reached 10 million subscribers on his video channel.

Stampy, who is also known as Joseph Garrett, reached the milestone achievement on 8 February 2021.

He is well known in the YouTube community for his Minecraft videos, and has been recording videos on YouTube for more than 10 years.

Stampy thanked his fans for their support on his social media, announcing that he will do a special livestream when his Diamond Play Button Arrives.

He now joins other YouTubers like Ali-A and Dan TDM who have also reached this milestone.

YouTube Play Button awards Silver Button - awarded to creators with more than 100,000 subscribers.

Golden Play Button - awarded to creators with more than 1,000,000 subscribers.

Diamond Play Button - awarded to creators with more than 10,000,000 subscribers.

Custom Play Button - awarded to creators with more than 50,000,000 subscribers.

Red Diamond Play Button - The highest level of achievement, awarded to creators with more than 100,000,000 subscribers. PewDiePie was the first to get this award, only two other creators have reached this milestone.

Stampylonghead/youtube

To celebrate his achievement, here are ten fun facts about Stampy and his channel...

1. Stampy started his main channel stampylonghead on 29 July 2011. He does have a second channel which he uses for vlogs, which he first started in 2006.

2. His videos have been viewed more than seven billion times!

3. Stampy has two older sisters, Rachel and Annette - who is also known as Netty and also has a YouTube channel where she plays Minecraft. Stampy's parents also helped out with his channel, and his Dad even created the Mr Stampy Cat logo!

4. Stampy married his partner Bethany (AKA Sqaishey Quack - who also makes videos on YouTube) in 2019.

5. Stampy and Bethany have three pets, their cat Ori, and two dogs called Alyx and Mei.

Sqaishey Quack/Youtube Stampy and his partner Sqaishey Quack make Minecraft videos together

6. Stampy started a channel in 2016 called Let's Cress where he, well... grew cress!

7. He has released two activity books, and is currently writing a novel series.

8. In 2013 Stampy lost his channel after Google sent him an email saying he'd broken community guidelines, when he hadn't done so. Many people including the creator of Minecraft, and Stampy's friend iBallisticSquid, campaigned to help save his channel and the hashtag #savestampy trended. Eventually Google got back in touch with him to restore his channel and apologise for their mistake.

9. Stampy voiced his own character in Minecraft: Story Mode, alongside other YouTubers such as CaptainSparklez, Stacyplays, LDShadowLady, and DanTDM.

10. Stampy is a world record holder. In 2018 he set the record for the fastest time to make and display 10 cakes in Minecraft (PC edition), which he achieved in a time of three minutes and 51 seconds.

Guiness World Records Stampy loves to make cakes in his Minecraft world

What do you think about Stampy's achievement? Let us know in the comments below!