Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprise online poetry class

Instagram / @getlitpoet Surprise! The famous couple dropped in on a class full of teens

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Guess what? Harry and Meghan love poetry too!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a special appearance during an online poetry class in the United States.

They dropped in on a virtual session at the weekend organised by Get Lit - Words Ignite, a charity aimed at improving teenagers' reading and writing skills through poetry.

The Sussexes were "magic and kind and interested in poetry," the organisation said on social media.

Instagram / @getlitpoet The students in the online class were left shocked when Harry and Meghan appeared

During Black History Month in the US, the couple wanted to show support for charities, which help young people to find and raise their voices.

Harry and Meghan, who now live in California with their son Archie Harrison, left the class in shock when they popped up on screen.

Organisers said on Instagram: "The Duchess even shared some of her favourite poetry lines. We are so grateful for their visit in honour of Black History Month.

"It goes down as the most epic experience in Get Lit history!!!"

For this academic year, Get Lit's collection of chosen poems features all black authors and poets in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Get some great advice to help you write poems

Mason Granger, who was the teacher leading the virtual class, wrote on Instagram: "Soooo Prince Harry and Meghan dropped into my poetry class on Saturday and kicked it with the Get Lit Players for a multitude of minutes."

"The root of them deciding to come is because at some point in their lives, they were moved by a poem."

Mr Granger said the royal couple spent 45 minutes talking to the teenagers.

"It was pretty surreal. My kids shared poems, they asked questions, the kids answered and asked questions back, they responded authentically," he added.

Do you like poetry? Do you have a favourite poem? How would you react if the Sussexes popped up during one of your poetry classes? Let us know in the comments!